Local man suing seven Kamloops Mounties for allegedly using excessive force during and after arrest

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A local resident is suing seven Kamloops RCMP officers for the alleged use of excessive force during and after his arrest.

According to a notice of civil claim filed in Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 7, Alexander Joseph MacMain was arrested at his North Shore apartment on June 16, 2019, for allegedly committing mischief.

MacMain claims the arresting officers, Const. Sukhdeep Toor and Chris Squire, assaulted him during the course of his arrest.

While being processed at the detachment, MacMain alleges he was assaulted by another Mountie (identified as 'Const. Doe 1' in the notice of civil claim).

Once in the cell, three other RCMP officers allegedly assaulted MacMain (Const. Doe 2, Const. Doe 3 and Const. Doe 4).

"The use of force was excessive," reads the notice of civil claim.

MacMain was formally charged with mischief and resisting arrest. Both charges were stayed after he took responsibility for his actions and completed the requirements of extra-judicial measures.

As a result of the alleged assaults, MacMain says he sustained a number of injuries, including several cuts, abrasions and bruising, migraines, scarring on both knees, nerve damage, and left shoulder pain, to name a few.

MacMain is suing for general damages, special damages, exemplary damages, punitive damages, constitutional damages and other costs. An exact dollar amount is not given in the notice of civil claim.

The other defendants listed in the court document are the Attorney General of Canada and the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. The defendants have 21 days to respond.

When reached by email, Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a senior media relations officer with RCMP E Division, said she was not in a position to comment on the case. She hadn't heard about the lawsuit until Castanet's media request. Shoihet said a statement from police could be forthcoming Tuesday, Oct. 13.