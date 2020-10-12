163146
Kamloops mom in the running for Maxim Magazine cover girl

A cover girl from Kamloops?

Emily Collins wants to put Kamloops on the map by being Maxim Magazine Australia's cover girl — but she needs your vote.

"Maxim is doing an international cover girl contest. There are several countries who are competing. There are only three Canadians who have made it this far," Collins tells Castanet.

The local mother-of-three says the contest, for her, is about positivity and freedom, after leaving an abusive long-term relationship.

"This competition has really been a way for me to rebuild who I am as a person after being belittled for so long," she says. "I want to shed light on abuse, and I want people to know that there is a way out. You can rebuild your life after going through hard times and you can find yourself again, and there's no shame in coming forward in speaking your truth. I hid what I was going through for a long time and it was really hard to live in that and not share it with people who could have supported me."

Currently, Collins is in the quarter finals, hoping to make it to the next round.

"Six days from now, they are going to pick only the first place competitor from each of the quarter final groups.  I have to finish in first place six days from now to make it to the semi-finals," she explains.

The winner will receive a lavish photo shoot, a trip to Australia and a cash prize of $10,000 AUD.

The competition is not just all fun and beauty. Maxim hopes to raise support and bring awareness to the K2 Adventures Foundation, an organization that helps children, adults and families with special needs and/or life-changing medical and financial circumstances by providing services, support and funds for educational and medical enrichment. 

Collins needs your vote before next Thursday (Oct. 15) to make it to the semi-finals.

"It would be really cool to put Kamloops on the map," she says.

You can vote for Collins here.

