Kamloops  

Kamloops police are reminding the public to 'stay vigilant' on the road as daylight hours decrease

Pedestrian safety PSA

At this time of year, when daylight hours diminish, Kamloops RCMP say there's a dramatic increase in the number of motor vehicle incidents involving pedestrians.

Police are reminding everyone to be extra vigilant while on the road.  

Tips for pedestrians:

  • Wear bright clothing with reflective material that can be seen by drivers
  • Always maintain eye contact with the driver approaching you
  • Don’t assume you have the right of way and walk in the crosswalk, make sure it is safe
  • Don’t wear headphones or wear your hoody up so it affects your senses
  • Use established crosswalks at lighted intersections when you can

Tips for drivers:

  • Be ready to yield to pedestrians attempting to cross the roadway
  • Be focused on driving and put down your cellphone
  • Always check twice when making turns and make eye contact with pedestrians before moving forward
  • Be proactive in anticipating what other drivers and pedestrians are going to do
  • Give yourself extra time to and assume it is going to be slippery

“Be kind to one another, smile, walk briskly, wave, and thank others for giving you the right of way when crossing," says Sgt. Darren Michels, of the Kamloops detachment, in a release.

"Courtesy for everyone will save lives in our community and hopefully reduce the number of pedestrian accidents we have! It doesn’t matter if you had the 'right of way' if you are laying in a hospital bed,” he adds. 

