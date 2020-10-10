164156
Kamloops  

Two animals have become best friends on a farm in Clearwater

Unexpected best friends

- | Story: 313014

A cat and a pig living on a Clearwater farm — with over 100 animals — have become best friends.  

The cat, named Mr. Grey, was part of a feral litter and was taken into Maddy's Animal Rescue in Clearwater four years ago.

"The whole litter was full of fleas, worms and ear mites. I had the vet come here to treat them. I then find them homes that are safe and suitable for them," Maddy Beka Capostinsky, owner and operator at Maddy's Animal Rescue, tells Castanet.

"Mr. Grey was a pretty special cat. He was laid back. He was actually pretty unsocialized," she says. "Once I took him and had him fixed up, we felt like he was perfect for Christine's home. She has so much love for all of her animals."

The cat was then given to its new owner, Christine Quirion, the owner of a Clearwater farm.

Quirion adopted Mr. Grey's brother at the same time, but he took off.

"I think because he (Mr. Grey) was lonely, he started being more friendly with humans and also decided that our pig named Pork Chop would become his best friend," Quirion says.

Despite how surprising this interspecies bond might seem, Quirion says she has witnessed many on her farm. She put her calf Brownie in the same area as her horse, Azim, and the two instantly connected.

The farm homes two pigs, nine goats, five emus, five alpacas, 14 horses, 50 cows, three bulls, 45 calves, two camels, seven dogs and six cats.

Quirion gets to experience these amazing animal friendships on her farm firsthand.

"Something melts my heart every day," she says with a smile.  

And one of the things that melts her heart the most is the bond between Mr. Grey and Pork Chop. 

In a video shared with Castanet, the pair seem inseparable and snuggle right into each other (check out the clip above).

Warning: it might melt your heart.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162679


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4260752
#217 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$498,888
more details
163036


162973


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Jo
Jo Kamloops SPCA >


162862


Gwen Stefani: ‘Everyone thinks Blake Shelton and I are married’

Showbiz
Gwen Stefani finds it “pretty cute” when people mistakenly refer to herself and Blake Shelton as a married couple. The...
TGIF Gifs- October 9, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics to start the weekend!
TGIF Gifs- October 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dad and daughter piano duo will brighten your day
Must Watch
This little girl wanted to play the piano, so her dad joins her...
Lorde hints new album is on the way while urging New Zealanders to vote
Music
Lorde promised fans in New Zealand a special treat, believed to...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163016
163259