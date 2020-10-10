Two animals have become best friends on a farm in Clearwater

A cat and a pig living on a Clearwater farm — with over 100 animals — have become best friends.

The cat, named Mr. Grey, was part of a feral litter and was taken into Maddy's Animal Rescue in Clearwater four years ago.

"The whole litter was full of fleas, worms and ear mites. I had the vet come here to treat them. I then find them homes that are safe and suitable for them," Maddy Beka Capostinsky, owner and operator at Maddy's Animal Rescue, tells Castanet.

"Mr. Grey was a pretty special cat. He was laid back. He was actually pretty unsocialized," she says. "Once I took him and had him fixed up, we felt like he was perfect for Christine's home. She has so much love for all of her animals."

The cat was then given to its new owner, Christine Quirion, the owner of a Clearwater farm.

Quirion adopted Mr. Grey's brother at the same time, but he took off.

"I think because he (Mr. Grey) was lonely, he started being more friendly with humans and also decided that our pig named Pork Chop would become his best friend," Quirion says.

Photo: Christine Quirion Brownie the calf hugs his friend Aziz, a horse.

Despite how surprising this interspecies bond might seem, Quirion says she has witnessed many on her farm. She put her calf Brownie in the same area as her horse, Azim, and the two instantly connected.

The farm homes two pigs, nine goats, five emus, five alpacas, 14 horses, 50 cows, three bulls, 45 calves, two camels, seven dogs and six cats.

Quirion gets to experience these amazing animal friendships on her farm firsthand.

"Something melts my heart every day," she says with a smile.

And one of the things that melts her heart the most is the bond between Mr. Grey and Pork Chop.

In a video shared with Castanet, the pair seem inseparable and snuggle right into each other (check out the clip above).

Warning: it might melt your heart.