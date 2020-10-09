TRU bestows honorary doctorate on Dr. Temple Grandin, autism and animal advocate

Photo: Rosalie Winard Dr. Temple Grandin.

The highest form of recognition offered by Thompson Rivers University has been awarded to Dr. Temple Grandin.

The autism and animal advocate will be receiving an honory doctorate on Friday, Oct. 16 during the school's virtual fall convocation.

Grandin was born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1947.

"I had no speech until I was four years old," the Colorado resident tells Castanet during a phone interview. "Fortunately, mother took me to a neurologist, not a psychologist. He was really ahead of his time and he referred me to a little speech therapy school that two teachers taught out of their basement. They were very, very good teachers. They got me talking."

Grandin's autism diagnosis didn't formally come until she was in her 40s. During her childhood years, kids like her would be institutionalized, she says.

Even though high school "was a nightmare," Grandin is thankful for her science teacher who got her interested in the subject. She hated studying, she says, but he worked around that.

"I wasn’t interested in studying until my science teacher got me interested in science by doing interesting projects. The way he motivated studying was if I wanted to become a scientist, I had to study. Studying became a pathway to a goal. I think that's a really important thing. What's the goal?"

Grandin would go on to earn her bachelor's in human psychology. After that, in 1974, she began working as the livestock editor for the Arizona Farmer Ranchman and in equipment design for corral industrials. A year later, she received her master's in animal science for her work on cattle behaviour in different squeeze chutes. In 1989, Grandin received her PhD in animal science. She's currently a professor at Colorado State University teaching courses on livestock handling and facility design.

Grandin, also a published author, can pinpoint her love for animals to a single event.

She was given the opportunity to visit her aunt's ranch in Arizona at the age of 15. Her mother gave her the choice of going for one week or for the entire summer. Grandin chose the latter.

"I got out there and I loved it," she says. "Students get interested in things they get exposed to. And I got exposed to the cattle industry when I was a teenager. If I hadn’t been exposed to it, I might have been an experimental psychologist working with optical illusions."

Grandin encourages parents with a child on the spectrum to find the thing they're really good at and run with it. In her case, she's a visual thinker, not a numbers person. In one of her TED talks, she explains how she was bad at algebra.

"You got a kid that's good at math, give them harder math books. Take the thing that the kid's good at and develop it into a skill that they can turn into a career."

Grandin adds an autism diagnosis (she's not a fan of the term) shouldn't hold you back from achieving your hopes and dreams.

You can watch one of her TED talks below. During the clip, she explains how her brain works vs. a "normal" brain.