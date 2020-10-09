Stone, Milobar make handful of highway improvement promises

UPDATE: 11:08 a.m.

Peter Milobar and Todd Stone have promised a $106-million investment in rural roadways, if elected.

At a joint press conference, the pair say they will ensure that the four-laning of the Trans Canada Highway between Hoffman’s Bluff and Chase Creek Road is completed (estimated to cost $75 million).

In addition, the BC Liberal candidates say they’ll see the Clearwater River Road rebuild project through, a $1-million investment. The roadway, which is one of the main access roads for white water rafting companies, was washed out in July.

North of Kamloops, Stone and Milobar also promise that a Liberal government would invest $30 million to build three additional passing lanes between Kamloops and Blue River.

The candidates say the BC Liberals will scrap the NDP’s ‘community benefit agreement,’ if given a chance to govern.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: 10:55 a.m.

The local BC Liberal candidates running in Kamloops will be making an announcement related to highway and roadway infrastructure in the region.

Castanet will carry the 11 a.m. event live.

Todd Stone (Kamloops-South Thompson) and Peter Milobar (Kamloops-North Thompson) are holding the press conference at their campaign office at 148 Tranquille Rd.