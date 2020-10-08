163146
Kamloops  

The Kamloops Northpaws B.C. man as first ever coach

Northpaws hire first coach

- | Story: 312918

The Kamloops Northpaws have their first coach.

The recent addition to the West Coast League announced Cole Armstrong as the team's first head coach. Armstrong, who's from Surrey, has been working with the Chicago White Sox since 2014 as a hitting coach and manager in their Minor League Baseball system.

"It’s a dream come true to return to British Columbia to do what I love,” says Armstrong in a press release. “I’d like to thank the city of Kamloops along with the new owners of the NorthPaws for including me in this opportunity."

In 2016 he won an award from the White Sox organization for "superior judgment, player communication, motivation, and teaching skills in the pursuit of excellence."

Before moving to a coaching role, Armstrong was a catcher and drafted in the 2001 MLB draft by the New York Mets but decided to go the university instead. After a couple years at post-secondary schools and playing for teams there, he was drafted again, but by the Atlanta Braves this time.

He went on to spend 10 seasons in Minor League Baseball including over 200 games of AAA ball.

Internationally he represented Canada for more than a decade, including on the 2011 Pan Am Games gold medal winning team.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161974


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4229440
699 Lake Court
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$999,999
more details
162679


163616


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Lex
Lex Kamloops SPCA >


162972


Amazing halloween pies

Galleries
These pies are 100 percent edible.
Amazing halloween pies (2)
Galleries
Zoey the zebra learns how to open the door
Must Watch
Zoey gives a proud smile after figuring out how to open the door.
Whoopi Goldberg ‘working diligently’ on Sister Act 3
Showbiz
Whoopi Goldberg is working on a third Sister Act movie amid the...
Girl cuts her own hair
Must Watch
Girl tries to cut her own hair and ruins it.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163836