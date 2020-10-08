The Kamloops Northpaws B.C. man as first ever coach

Photo: Kamloops Northpaws

The Kamloops Northpaws have their first coach.

The recent addition to the West Coast League announced Cole Armstrong as the team's first head coach. Armstrong, who's from Surrey, has been working with the Chicago White Sox since 2014 as a hitting coach and manager in their Minor League Baseball system.

"It’s a dream come true to return to British Columbia to do what I love,” says Armstrong in a press release. “I’d like to thank the city of Kamloops along with the new owners of the NorthPaws for including me in this opportunity."

In 2016 he won an award from the White Sox organization for "superior judgment, player communication, motivation, and teaching skills in the pursuit of excellence."

Before moving to a coaching role, Armstrong was a catcher and drafted in the 2001 MLB draft by the New York Mets but decided to go the university instead. After a couple years at post-secondary schools and playing for teams there, he was drafted again, but by the Atlanta Braves this time.

He went on to spend 10 seasons in Minor League Baseball including over 200 games of AAA ball.

Internationally he represented Canada for more than a decade, including on the 2011 Pan Am Games gold medal winning team.