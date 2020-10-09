September was a warm, dry month in Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Despite a week of smokey skies, Kamloops had a fairly warm month last month.

September 2020 averaged 17.9 C, significantly higher than the usual 15.6 C, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

"It was the smoke event that really struck me," he says. "That was the really big story for me from last month."

Even with smokey skies Vernon had their third warmest September on record, which stretches back to 1901. Meanwhile Kelowna had their warmest on record, though their records only go back 26 years, Lundquist says.

"Not withstanding that smokey period it was a stellar month (for Southern B.C.)," he says.

He notes that while the North Okanagan was in record setting territory, Kamloops was warmer. However, Kamloops is usually warmer, so it takes higher temperatures to set a record. The smoke, which arrived from California in the middle of the month, dropped temperatures between 5 to 10 degrees, Lundqust says.

The prolonger summer weather was notable, but so was the rain, or lack thereof. Kamloops only saw about 5 mm of precipitation fall through September 2020, about 15 per cent of the usual. However, even though it was dry, it was nowhere near records.

However, that late summer warmth is disappearing. October may have started off warm, but this weekend that tune is going to change, with showers and cooler temperatures predicted.

On a longer term scale Lundquist says it's very likely the Thompson-Okanagan will experience a warmer than usual fall. A high ridge may be returning next week and could raise temperatures following the damp weekend, but the warm stretch will be over.

Also, a La Nina weather pattern is expected this winter, and Lundquist says this could start affecting winter weather in mid-December of early-January.

"For the interior it means often we’re colder than average," he says.

However, the much colder temperatures typical of La Nina years may not come this year, for a few reasons. Lundquist notes that taking into account climate change, near-record low sea ice (it was the second lowest year for sea ice ever recorded this year) and a warmer-than-usual Pacific Ocean, the usual extreme colds associated with La Nina could be toned down.

There could be a white Christmas, but precipitation is too unpredictable (they can't forecast rain or snow beyond around a week).

"That’s a long ways away, so I wouldn’t hold your breath for a white Chirstmas," he says.