Violent suspects injure six BC Interior RCMP officers in just four days

Photo: Brendan Kergin

In just four days, six front line RCMP officers from across the Southeast District were injured on the job while making arrests.

The incidents happened in Grand Forks, Salmon Arm, and Kamloops.

Grand Forks

Just before 4 a.m. Oct. 3, paramedics responded to reports of an intoxicated man lying face down outside a home on 18th Street. As they approached, the individual sprang to his feet and became aggressive. After calling in RCMP assistance, the suspect grabbed onto the officer and forced the officer to the ground. The suspect, a 35-year-old Grand Forks man, fled but was apprehended by another officer.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was assessed at the scene by the paramedics.

Salmon Arm

On Oct. 7, shortly before 5 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a disturbance inside a home, where a distraught man was experiencing a mental health crisis and causing property damage. A pair of uniformed officers responded to the home and arranged to have emergency medical crews staged nearby.

The officers managed to de-escalate the situation and convinced the man to exit the home to receive medical attention. But, the 41-year-old Sorrento man suddenly lunged at both officers, who required the use of a conducted energy weapon to subdue the man.

Both officers received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken arm.

Kamloops

Also Oct. 7, three Kamloops officers suffered injuries while apprehending a dangerous offender who led police on a pursuit.

One officer was injured in a collision when the suspect side-swiped the officer’s vehicle. A second officer sustained a lower arm injury while taking evasive action to avoid being struck by the suspect’s vehicle. The third officer also sustained a lower arm injury while participating in the suspect's eventual arrest.

"Each and every day, first responders leave their loved ones at home to risk their lives on the front lines as they do their part to contribute to public safety in the communities they serve. Our men and women in law enforcement are no exception," Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, Southeast District commander, said in a press release.

"Each of these dangerous situations has not only deeply impacted these extremely dedicated police officers, but has also had lasting implications on their families and colleagues. I commend each of these officers for their actions, and my team commits to support each officer as they recuperate from their injuries."