A Kamloops woman is collecting purses full of necessities for women in need for Christmas

Photo: Patti Phillips

A Kamloops woman is collecting purses full of necessities for women at the Emerald Centre shelter.

Gently used purses filled with basic needs and some fun items will be given to women in need for Christmas, for the third year. Organizer Patti Phillips is the marketing director at the North Shore Business Improvement Association (NSBIA).

"These women have been through so much mentally and physically, sometimes you just need to feel pretty," says Phillips. "By adding things like lipstick, mascara, earrings or warm mitts. It can really help them out. Women love to help women, I have found that so much in our Kamloops community! Women just step up!"

Phillips says she has worked with the Emerald Centre for the last few years and discovered a need for the women at the shelter to be supported.

"Sadly there is always a need, there are so many women, men, families that are going through some really hard times," adds Phillips. "Last year along with our community collected over 300 filled purses. Knowing they still need them says a lot about how many women are going through hard times."

She'll be collecting the purses at the NSBIA office (115 Tranquille Rd.). The NSBIA will drop them off on Dec. 16.

Anyone is welcome to start filling gently used purses with necessities and suitable goodies (to find out what's suitable, contact Phillips). You can reach Phillips at 250-276-2411 or by email.