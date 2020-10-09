163832
160859
Kamloops  

A Kamloops woman is collecting purses full of necessities for women in need for Christmas

Purses for women in need

- | Story: 312873

A Kamloops woman is collecting purses full of necessities for women at the Emerald Centre shelter.

Gently used purses filled with basic needs and some fun items will be given to women in need for Christmas, for the third year. Organizer Patti Phillips is the marketing director at the North Shore Business Improvement Association (NSBIA).

"These women have been through so much mentally and physically, sometimes you just need to feel pretty," says Phillips. "By adding things like lipstick, mascara, earrings or warm mitts. It can really help them out.  Women love to help women, I have found that so much in our Kamloops community! Women just step up!"

Phillips says she has worked with the Emerald Centre for the last few years and discovered a need for the women at the shelter to be supported.

"Sadly there is always a need, there are so many women, men, families that are going through some really hard times," adds Phillips. "Last year along with our community collected over 300 filled purses. Knowing they still need them says a lot about how many women are going through hard times."

She'll be collecting the purses at the NSBIA office (115 Tranquille Rd.). The NSBIA will drop them off on Dec. 16.  

Anyone is welcome to start filling gently used purses with necessities and suitable goodies (to find out what's suitable, contact Phillips). You can reach Phillips at 250-276-2411 or by email.  

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163498


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details


162942


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Cicci
Cicci Kamloops SPCA >


162973


Ruby Rose: ‘Covid-19 crisis led to my Batwoman exit decision’

Showbiz
Ruby Rose decided to leave Batwoman after just one season because the Covid-19 lockdown gave her time to “think and...
Amazing halloween pies
Galleries
These pies are 100 percent edible.
Amazing halloween pies (2)
Galleries
Zoey the zebra learns how to open the door
Must Watch
Zoey gives a proud smile after figuring out how to open the door.
Whoopi Goldberg ‘working diligently’ on Sister Act 3
Showbiz
Whoopi Goldberg is working on a third Sister Act movie amid the...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
162231