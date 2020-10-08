160621
Kamloops  

CP Rail plans new track in Kamloops, closing trail along river

Jack Gregson trail to close

Jack Gregson Trail will shut down on Nov. 9.

The trail runs along the South Thompson River in Valleyview and is on CP Rail land; the railway has announced it will be building a new track on that property.

"This unofficial path, which came about through casual use, is located within CP's railway right of way. The path was neither designed nor intended to be a public pathway," states the company on its website.

The new rail is needed due to expanded shipping volume by Teck Resources going to CN Rail's Neptune Terminals.

"During the project, residents can expect to hear heavy machinery and trucks and notice an increase in dust from time to time. Construction-type work will occur during daytime hours; however, nighttime work may be required," states the rail company.

CP requests people stay clear of the rail property during construction and rail operations, which take place 24/7.

