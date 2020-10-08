163961
Charges laid in 2018 Lone Butte murder

Charges in 2018 murder

A Lone Butte man has been charged in the murder of Wayne Seterengen.

Seterengen was found dead in Dec. 2018 inside a home near Horse Lake north of Lone Butte. At the time police believed his death to be suspicious.

Yesterday, 64-year-old Paul DeCoffe was arrested by the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit.

DeCoffe now faces one count of murder, according to a police press release.

"We believe this was an isolated incident with no links to gangs or the illegal drug trade," says Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in the release. "There is no evidence to suggest that the general public is, or was at risk as the investigation progressed."

