The Mustard Seed received a grant to amplify its advocacy services to those who need it most

Photo: The Mustard Seed ICBCF presents The Mustard Seed with a grant of $25,000 on September 15.

The BC Interior Community Foundation (BCICF) is giving $25,000 to the Mustard Seed Kamloops to better connect people in poverty with services and programs.

"We applied for the grant for advocacy services and we are very happy that we were accepted for it by the government. On September 15 the cheque was presented to us. We are excited that we can continue and expand our services of advocacy for the population that we serve," says Mario Borba, managing director at The Mustard Seed.

The Mustard Seed Kamloops altered efforts due to the pandemic to provide vulnerable people in the area with food, a place to stay and clothes.

"Because of the pandemic, our services need to shift a little bit so that we can serve the population in this time of need. We are working with more people that are in the line of poverty than ever before. Before our main focus was people who were homeless or struggling with addictions or mental health. Now we are seeing an increase in the demand of people who are in the line of poverty, so people living paycheque-to-paycheque," Borba explains.

The money will go to good use.



"The money will go toward advocacy. Our advocacy program helps people get back on their feet," adds Borba. "We walk alongside people to help them achieve their goals from obtaining identification to securing employment and housing."

"It’s about giving them hope to have into new beginnings."