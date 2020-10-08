160621
162231
Kamloops  

Police looking for man who robbed TD Bank in Kamloops, Wednesday

Bank robbery in Kamloops

The Notre Dame Drive branch of TD Bank in Kamloops was robbed on Wednesday.

RCMP were called to the scene about 4 p.m. after a man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The clerk complied with the suspect's demands by giving him an undisclosed amount of money. After that, the man quickly left.

“No person was injured in this event, and no weapon was seen,” says Sgt. Darren Michels, spokesperson for the Kamloops RCMP. 

“A search of the area did not locate the suspect, and our criminal investigation continues.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 40 to 55 years of age, seen wearing a beige ball cap, a white surgical mask, and a grey sweatshirt with CANADA written on it in white lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers.

