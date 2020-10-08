RCMP asking public locating a man who asked a girl to get in his truck

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Police in Williams Lake are searching for a man who asked a little girl to get in his vehicle Tuesday (Oct. 6).

Wednesday morning (Oct. 7) a child reported to RCMP that a man had asked her to get in his truck while on her way to school in Williams Lake.

The child said she had been walking alone in the Proctor Street and Third Avenue area between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 6.), which was when a man in a truck called her over and told her to get inside his vehicle.

The child didn't get in and ran for home. However, she did not report the incident immediately.



The truck is described as:

Red and shiny with grey or silver stripe on the door

Appeared brand new, or had been recently been washed

Runs quietly

Large

The man is described as:

Heavy

In his thirties

Fair to medium skin

With red, black and blue tattoos (believed to be on his arms)

Short, dark brown to black hair

Has a moustache

Spoke English with no accent

"We are very interested in identifying and speaking with the driver of this truck to determine what his intentions were with this child," says Staff Sgt. Del Byron in a release. "If you were in the area of Third Avenue and Proctor Avenue yesterday afternoon and were a witness to this incident, or have dash-cam or other surveillance video we are asking that you call us."

Police say no links have been found between this situation and a similar incident in Quesnel this week, however investigators are aware and will continue to monitor any new information.

If you have information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.