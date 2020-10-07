163961
Kamloops  

Man wanted by Calgary police spotted in Kamloops

A Calgary man wanted on warrants for assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and more was recently seen in Kamloops.

Wyatt Reader is charged in connection with a domestic incident that happened on Saturday, Oct. 3, when a woman was reportedly attacked in Calgary.

He's wanted on a Canada-wide for the incident.

Police believe he has left the Albertan city and headed west. He was spotted in Kamloops on Monday, Oct. 5, according to a news release. He was also seen in Salmon Arm recently. He may be making his way to the Lower Mainland and is living in his vehicle.

Reader is 5'10" tall with an average build, brown hair and hazel eyes. He may have a cut on his left arm from the Saturday incident.

His vehicle is a black 2020 Kia Sorrento. The licence plate is unknown; the vehicle is unregistered and he may be using stolen or cloned plates.

If you know anything about Reader's whereabouts, call your local police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

