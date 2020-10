Photo: City of Kamloops

City council has given a new industrial complex in the Campbell Creek area the green light.

The site is located on an undeveloped plot of land at 325 Silver Stream Rd. in an area zoned for industrial use.

The four-hectare plot will be home to five new buildings, which will house 19 suites, according to city documents. There will be one additional suite for an onsite caretaker.

Council unanimously approved the development permit during their meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 6).