Vancouver Canucks draft Kamloops Blazers defenceman

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

He hasn't played a game for the Kamloops Blazers yet, but Viktor Persson has already been drafted by the Vancouver Canucks.

The 18-year-old Swede was drafted by the Blazers this summer as part of the 2020 CHL Import Draft; today, he was a late pickup for the Canucks, picked 191th overall in the seventh round of the NHL's 2020 draft.

Last season Persson played defence for Brynäs IF Under-20 in the Swedish SuperElit Legue. He racked up five goals and 18 points in 26 games.

Even though he signed with the Blazers in July, he has yet to skate with the team as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted last year's and this year's hockey seasons.

Persson wasn't the first Blazer to be picked up by an NHL team; Connor Zary went in the first round to the Calgary Flames last night and Dylan Garand was selected by the New York Rangers earlier today.