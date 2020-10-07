163961
160859
Kamloops  

Vancouver Canucks draft Kamloops Blazers defenceman

Blazer drafted by Canucks

- | Story: 312792

He hasn't played a game for the Kamloops Blazers yet, but Viktor Persson has already been drafted by the Vancouver Canucks.

The 18-year-old Swede was drafted by the Blazers this summer as part of the 2020 CHL Import Draft; today, he was a late pickup for the Canucks, picked 191th overall in the seventh round of the NHL's 2020 draft.

Last season Persson played defence for Brynäs IF Under-20 in the Swedish SuperElit Legue. He racked up five goals and 18 points in 26 games.

Even though he signed with the Blazers in July, he has yet to skate with the team as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted last year's and this year's hockey seasons.

Persson wasn't the first Blazer to be picked up by an NHL team; Connor Zary went in the first round to the Calgary Flames last night and Dylan Garand was selected by the New York Rangers earlier today.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163837


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
163837


163183


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Cicci
Cicci Kamloops SPCA >


161791


Orlando Bloom: ‘Baby Daisy has mom Katy Perry’s perfect blue eyes’

Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's newborn daughter has the same "perfect blue eyes" as her mother Katy Perry. The Carnival Row actor...
Time for nostalgia
Galleries
Time for some ’90’s nostalgia.
Time for nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Jack Black in the tv advert for Pitfall
Must Watch
Jack Black (when he was a kid) in a tv commercial from 1982,
Pomeranian doesn’t approve of diet
Must Watch
Owner pranks Pomeranian… he is NOT happy about it.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163720
162231