Photo: A.P. 101 Gaming

If you've ever wondered what it was like to drive around Kamloops... well, you probably can do that right now.

But, if you wanted to find out what it was like to drive through the city while sitting at a desk, then a new update to the game American Truck Simulator might be of interest.

A video uploaded to YouTube shows parts of Kamloops and Salmon Arm. The clip compares shots from the game to shots from Google Maps. Many are surprisingly similar.