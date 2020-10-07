160621
Man leads Kamloops RCMP on chase, brandishes hatchet before arrest

RCMP had to use a Taser Tuesday night during an arrest on the North Shore, after a man fled the scene of an alleged assault in Lower Sahali.

The 24-year-old Kamloops man was supposed to be going to a recovery centre after his recent release from jail, according to an RCMP press release. A breach charge was being sought, Mounties say, because he hadn't arrived at the centre as directed.

Instead, he allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old woman yesterday.

"He is also suspected of sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats against the same victim," the release says.

Hours later, at 1:15 a.m. this morning (Oct. 7), police were called to Monashee Court in Lower Sahali after the man allegedly located the woman again and assaulted her again. When police arrived, the man fled, allegedly fleeing in a vehicle by driving over lawns. One of the rear tires blew, but the vehicle continued on a rim.

Police spotted the vehicle again a short time later as it travelled down Third Avenue. Trying to escape police, the vehicle was allegedly driven dangerously. The other rear tire went too. At one point, the vehicle was driven toward police, who had to avoid being hit. Police also tried using a spike belt.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in the 300 block of Tranquille Road.

The man wasn't ready to give up at that point and allegedly challenged the police and pulled out a hatchet. RCMP ended the conflict by using a Taser to immobilize the man. He was subsequently taken into custody.

"This was definitely a high-risk incident, involving a dangerous and violent offender who had no regards for public or police safety whatsoever," says Staff Sgt. Mat Van Laer in the release. "In addition to the serious assault to the victim, we also had information that this individual could be carrying a firearm."

Anyone who witnessed parts of the incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

