160621
160859
Kamloops  

A man broke into a Merritt retirement home and stole its bus

Seniors bus stolen

- | Story: 312779

At around 2:45 a.m. this morning a man broke into The Florentine, a retirement home in Merritt, and stole the facility's bus. 

The bus is used to take seniors on day trips and get them out of the home as well as to bring them to doctor appointments.

The suspect used a tool to break into the front entrance of the main lobby of the home, located at 4100 Belshaw St.  

Merritt RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding the bus, which is hard to miss: it's green, has images of smiling seniors, and has 'The Florentine Seniors Residence' written across. 

Frank Rizzardo, president of The Florentine, posted images of the bus and the suspect to social media today (Oct. 7). 

He has since received a few tips of the vehicle's whereabouts. One tip said the bus was spotted driving recklessly in Burnaby but by the time officers were on scene, it was already gone. As of right now, there's no confirmation as to where the bus actually is.

"We are in an abnormal time, and we have done a whole bunch of different things to get these seniors out and not locked up in their rooms," Rizzardo tells Castanet. "This vehicle is one of those tools that was used to make their day a little brighter. It's critical that we get it back to continue that."

"We're going to be facing this pandemic for a while, to replace that bus now would be a significant burden," he adds.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161974


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4121059
550 Barra Lane
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$949,000
more details
161974


163143


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Cicci
Cicci Kamloops SPCA >


162832


Time for nostalgia

Galleries
Time for some ’90’s nostalgia.
Time for nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Jack Black in the tv advert for Pitfall
Must Watch
Jack Black (when he was a kid) in a tv commercial from 1982,
Pomeranian doesn’t approve of diet
Must Watch
Owner pranks Pomeranian… he is NOT happy about it.
Meghan Trainor pregnant
Showbiz
Pop star Meghan Trainor is pregnant. The All About That Bass...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162632
162231