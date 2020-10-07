A man broke into a Merritt retirement home and stole its bus

Photo: Merritt RCMP Security footage reveals a man who stole a bus from The Florentine, a retirement home in Merritt

At around 2:45 a.m. this morning a man broke into The Florentine, a retirement home in Merritt, and stole the facility's bus.

The bus is used to take seniors on day trips and get them out of the home as well as to bring them to doctor appointments.

The suspect used a tool to break into the front entrance of the main lobby of the home, located at 4100 Belshaw St.

Merritt RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding the bus, which is hard to miss: it's green, has images of smiling seniors, and has 'The Florentine Seniors Residence' written across.

Frank Rizzardo, president of The Florentine, posted images of the bus and the suspect to social media today (Oct. 7).

He has since received a few tips of the vehicle's whereabouts. One tip said the bus was spotted driving recklessly in Burnaby but by the time officers were on scene, it was already gone. As of right now, there's no confirmation as to where the bus actually is.

"We are in an abnormal time, and we have done a whole bunch of different things to get these seniors out and not locked up in their rooms," Rizzardo tells Castanet. "This vehicle is one of those tools that was used to make their day a little brighter. It's critical that we get it back to continue that."

"We're going to be facing this pandemic for a while, to replace that bus now would be a significant burden," he adds.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police.