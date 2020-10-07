163961
Kamloops  

Operation Red Nose puts the brakes on 2020 season

No Operation Red Nose

Fans of Operation Red Nose will have to find another way home this winter.

The by-donation service will not be available in B.C. during the 2020 holiday season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced today (Oct. 7).

The decision follows "careful consideration of the current public health situation and its logistical impact on the service," according to the Operation Red Nose website. 

''The safety of our volunteers, clients, and local host organizations has always been one of our top priorities. The decision was made after long and careful consideration, and not without emotion. We want to thank all of our volunteers and local partners who keep supporting their community year after year. We look forward to working with you again next year," says executive director Jean-Philippe Giroux.

The service typically launches in late November and runs every weekend until New Year's Eve.

The rides raise money for local charities. Last year, Operation Red Nose in Kamloops provided 1,218 rides and raised close to $33,000 for Pacific Sport Interior BC.

Operation Red Nose says even in the absence of its safe ride service, the organization will continue to promote its road safety messages, including planning for a safe ride home by calling a friend, relative, cab, or having a designated driver.

