Kamloops  

New York Rangers pick up Kamloops Blazer goalie in NHL draft

Kamloops goalie drafted

The starting goalie for the Kamloops Blazers may one day take to the ice in the Big Apple.

Dylan Garand has been selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round of the NHL draft. He was selected 103rd overall, and the eighth netminder picked.

Garand was discussed as a likely pick on social media and NHL Central Scouting ranked the Victoria-born keeper sixth amongst North American goalies.

In the shortened WHL 2019-20 season, Garand backstopped the Blazers to 28 wins, and played in 42 games. He had just 10 losses and three ties and put up a 2.21 GAA and .921 save percentage.

His off-ice abilities also gained him accolades this year; he was named the WHL's scholastic player of the year.

Garand signed to the Blazers as a 15-year-old after the team drafted him in the WHL bantam draft.

He's not the first Blazer picked up in the NHL's draft; centre Connor Zary was taken by the Calgary Flames in the first round..

