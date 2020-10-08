Owners of Far & Wide bringing new pop-up to downtown Kamloops

Photo: Facebook/Far & Wide

Two Kamloops entrepreneurs are in the process of transforming 2,000 square feet of space in downtown Kamloops.

Brianne Sheppard and Callie Duncan, owners of Far & Wide on Fourth Avenue, recently took possession of 250 Victoria St. (formerly 4Cats Arts Studio) and plan to open a pop-up store next week. Local vendors will be able to sell their creations from Oct. 15 to Dec. 20.

"The focus is on vendors not currently in Far & Wide. It’s new people, new product. It’s not just a replication of our current store," Sheppard tells Castanet, adding there will be something for everyone, from jewelry and home décor to artisan cocktail mixes and plants.

To date, the pair has received around 55 vendor applications. Some will come for a day while others may have their stuff on display for the full two months.

Sheppard says the COVID-19 pandemic has been "absolutely devastating" for artisans and makers with the cancellation of craft markets. The pop-up will hopefully fill some of that void, she adds.

"Art in the Park and the RIH (Royal Inland Hospital) craft fair are huge, and it allows them to keep going for the next year. They've built up all their stock and the cancellation of the (markets) has been something that a lot of them are stressed about."

The volume of applications speaks to the need for space, Sheppard adds.

"Even just having a pick-up point for people is important because you can’t have people come to your house and pick up your product. Selling them online can only get you so far."

Taking on this project, what Sheppard calls "a labour of love," wouldn't be possible without the community's support. She points to everyone who has shopped at Far & Wide, the vendors and the landlord of 250 Victoria St., who offered them a discounted rent.

"It truly is a community-based effort and the goal of the pop-up is to provide a place for the community."

The pop-up will be open Wednesday through Sunday and will have the same hours as Far & Wide: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Sheppard and Duncan are also working on squeezing in some evening shopping hours.

Social distancing protocols will be in place; masks are encouraged.