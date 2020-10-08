ASK Wellness surveying Kamloops for feedback on services

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The ASK Wellness Society, one of the city's central agencies that supports individuals struggling with homelessness and addiction, is looking to residents for some feedback.

The organization is holding its first ever community survey online to hear from the general public about things like interactions with the ASK Wellness, whether people feel safe around the society's sites and what role people see the agency playing in the community.

The anonymous survey has 25 questions. To fill it out, click here.