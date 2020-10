Photo: Eric Thompson

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir is adding another job to her resumé.

She was acclaimed to the BC Assembly of First Nations Board of Directors this week. The other acclaimed member was Chief Brian Assu of the We Wai Kai on Quadra Island.

The organization represents 203 First Nations in the province.

Casimir officially joins the board in mid-November.