Trans Mountain to give Kamloops $200,000 for the interruptions at Kenna Cartwright Park

Photo: Brendan Kergin Crews work on the north side of Kenna Cartwright Park.

As work on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project (TMX) continues in Kamloops, the company has announced it's giving the city more money to compensate for the interruptions at Kenna Cartwright Park.

Work at the park began this summer and has created detours for park users; the project includes a trench running north-south through the natural area.

During a presentation at this week's city council meeting, Trans Mountain community liaison Kim Stebbings said the company will be giving the city an additional $200,000 for the park interruptions. That's in addition to the $700,000 that was agreed upon as part of the community benefit agreement signed previously.

Stebbings also gave an update about activity on the pipeline route in Kamloops, including through the Lac du Bois Grasslands, where crews are currently clearing and grading the work area to create a level surface.

Work is also underway near the CN rail tracks near the Kamloops Airport. She noted pipeline has been welded together at the airport to be pulled under the Thompson River once horizontal drilling is done.

Horizontal drilling has begun on the south shore near in the Mission Flats area, Stebbings added. (It's also the site of a permanent anti-pipeline protest camp.)

Stebbings also discussed the surge in workers headed to Kamloops soon. While locals are being hired, more are being brought in; it's expected the number of people working on the TMX project who are based in Kamloops will peak at around 600 early in the new year, she explained, though it's unclear exactly when and exactly how many as individual contractors are involved.

While workers in Kamloops are expected to take up around 75 hotel rooms through October, growing to 85 in November, Stebbings didn't share projections further than that. She did say that long-term workers will find local rental accommodations, while short-term workers will likely stay in a hotel the entire time they're in town.