Kamloops Film Society launches new membership options, levels of support

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Kamloops Film Society (KFS) is continuing its evolution with a new membership structure, which includes benefits like free movies and reserved seating.

The new system has five tiers for different levels of support; basic membership costs $5 while the top-level tier cracks $2,500.

KFS executive director Dušan Magdolen says since they moved into the Paramount Theatre downtown they've been looking to upgrade membership.

"We’ve been wanting to have a more robust structure," he tells Castanet.

Any level gets access to different member movie nights (some free, others just a dollar or two). Free member movies this month include a series of classic films like Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Ghostbusters.

"if you're Joe Blow off the street you can’t get into them," Magdolen says.

Other levels include Film Buff ($20), which gets people $2 off any KFS ticket; Film Hound ($100), which adds popcorn and candy vouchers among other benefits; and Film Enthusiast ($500), which gets even more vouchers, and special passes to film fest events and other things. The top level, Film Aficionado, includes everything plus access to special parking spots, reserved seats and an all-access pass to all KFS films and events.

Paramount Theatre is active again, to members and the general public. COVID-19 precautions are in place, Magdolen says, with limited ticket sales (50), mandatory masks while moving about (though you can take them off at your seat) and extra cleaning.

In addition to the member-only movie nights, the KFS Thursday night series continues this month and special events are booked, like a re-imagining of the War of the Worlds and somewhat participatory screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Also, the Bill and Ted adventures are back on the silver screen, including the new release Bill and Ted Face the Music.

