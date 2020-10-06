From Blazer to Flame: Connor Zary picked in first round of the NHL draft

Photo: Eric Thompson FILE PHOTO: Connor Zary in a game versus the Prince George Cougars March, 2019.

Kamloops Blazer fan favourite Connor Zary is now a Calgary Flame.

The team picked Zary 24th overall during the NHL draft tonight, Oct. 6.

With the 24th selection in the 2020 #NHLDraft, the #Flames have selected forward Connor Zary from the Kamloops Blazers!



Welcome to the C of Red @ConnorZary! pic.twitter.com/X0e3druh67 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 7, 2020

Zary was a likely choice in the first round; NHL central scouting had ranked him one of the top 15 North American skating players (as in, not a goalie) and most other online ranking sites put him in the first round.

The Saskatoon-born center had a strong year during the truncated 2019-2020 season, named to the WHL's Western Conference First All-Star Team. In 57 games he collected 86 points including 38 goals. Unfortunately the season was shortened due to COVID-19 and the playoffs canceled.

Zary's entire WHL career has been with the Blazers, after he joined the team in 2017. Each season he improved, netting 29 points in his first season and 67 in his second.

He wasn't the only WHL player picked up in the first round; the Portland Winterhawk's Seth Jarvis was picked 13 by the Carolina Hurricanes, Kaiden Guhle from the Prince Albert Raiders was selected 16 by the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers used the 19th pick to take Braden Schneider.

The draft continues tomorrow.