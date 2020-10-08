First youth-led youth homelessness count in Canada happening in Kamloops

Photo: Pexels

The first ever youth-led youth homelessness count in Canada will happen right here in Kamloops next spring.

The last youth homelessness count, conducted by A Way Home Kamloops, was done in May 2018. It found 136 young people were either currently homeless or had been in the last year. In 2016, the count identified 129 youth who had experienced homelessness.

The methodology for the May 2021 count will be developed by youth with lived experience.

In addition to the new structure of the count, A Way Home Kamloops is getting support from the RBC Foundation to assist with the tally.

The foundation has provided the local non-profit funding for its peer navigation program. At-risk youth are given work experience and employment and education opportunities. They're also connected with a peer navigator, an individual who has been through homelessness.

"As a peer navigator, I help the youth figure out how to actually execute their goals," Kira Cheeseborough tells Castanet.

"I help them navigate systems and get them connected to resources that they might need for wellness or financial aid. I provide that peer-support model. It's more relatable for them to hear it from someone who has actually been in a similar situation because it allows them to feel more empowered from their experiences," she says.

Through the program, youth can also access a funding from from Thompson Rivers University. The school provides five full tuition bursaries a year.

Meanwhile, private sector companies prioritize youth for employment.

From July 2019 to July 2020, 24 youth were served; of those, 17 secured employment, 11 were hired as youth advisors, six are attending post-secondary at TRU, five are exploring university and three completed high school.

Cheeseborough says she's looking forward to next year's count being led by young people.

"What's really exciting about this count being youth lead is that we have that lived expertise, being able to identify where those needs are. It's really unique and valuable to have those young people with that lived expertise," she says.