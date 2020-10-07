Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association hosting spooktacular drive-thru fundraiser on Halloween

Photo: Pexels

The Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association (KTRA) is inviting locals to put on their Halloween costumes and swing by Crestline Street on Oct. 31.

The non-profit's nine horses, staff and volunteers will be on hand, all dressed up, as will the folks who use KTRA's boarding services.

"We have an entire loop people get to drive around and they'll get to see all the different costumes... and we'll have some buckets along the way, so if people want to drop an apple or a carrot in the bucket for the horses, they can," explains executive director Ashley Sudds.

KTRA has been around since 1988; the organization provides therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with a wide range of disabilities. Riders work on core strength, hand and eye coordination, confidence building and communication skills.

The inaugural Halloween drive-thru event is also a fundraiser, Sudds says. All the money that comes in will go back to the horses. (People are asked to make a donation before the event. You can do so here).

"This was a challenging year for us," she tells Castanet, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. "We had to decrease our programs and send a few horses home. The ones we needed to keep, we still need to feed and care for them."

Sudds notes the spring session that KTRA usually puts on had to be cancelled this year.

"That's over $60,000 in revenue for us... so that was a huge loss."

Staff hosted a "very limited" program over the summer and fall, Sudds says, but it was only for riders who could ride without leaders or side walkers.

"It's not only affected our riders, who need that full support, but at the same time also our volunteers. We've had to really cut back on that just so that we don't have too many people here all at once."

Sudds and her team don't have a fundraising goal set for Halloween. They just want it to be a fun, social-distanced outing for the community.

It's all happening Saturday, Oct. 31, between 2 and 4 p.m., at 730 Crestline St.