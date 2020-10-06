160621
Kamloops  

Police provide recent photo of 22-year-old who went missing last month

Possible sighting in Alta.

The Revelstoke RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing man.

James Toynton, 22, has not been seen since Sept. 28.

Police previously sent out a request for the public's help on Oct. 3 and have since learned of a possible sighting of Toynton near Banff, Alta. on Sept. 30.  

Now, BC RCMP are working with Alberta RCMP to locate Toynton.

In a news release, police included an updated photo of Toynton; his family says it's is a better representation of his current appearance.  

Also included is a more detailed physical description:

  • Caucasian male
  • 6 feet tall
  • Slim build
  • Brown eyes
  • Short, dark hair, possibly recently shaven
  • Stubble or a short, brown beard
  • Last seen wearing oversized rain boots, wool pants and a blue winter jacket with black fur

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

