Police provide recent photo of 22-year-old who went missing last month

Photo: RCMP James Toynton has not been seen since Sept. 28.

The Revelstoke RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing man.

James Toynton, 22, has not been seen since Sept. 28.

Police previously sent out a request for the public's help on Oct. 3 and have since learned of a possible sighting of Toynton near Banff, Alta. on Sept. 30.

Now, BC RCMP are working with Alberta RCMP to locate Toynton.

In a news release, police included an updated photo of Toynton; his family says it's is a better representation of his current appearance.

Also included is a more detailed physical description:

Caucasian male

6 feet tall

Slim build

Brown eyes

Short, dark hair, possibly recently shaven

Stubble or a short, brown beard

Last seen wearing oversized rain boots, wool pants and a blue winter jacket with black fur

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.