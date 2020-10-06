Police provide recent photo of 22-year-old who went missing last month

Photo: RCMP
James Toynton has not been seen since Sept. 28.
The Revelstoke RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing man.
James Toynton, 22, has not been seen since Sept. 28.
Police previously sent out a request for the public's help on Oct. 3 and have since learned of a possible sighting of Toynton near Banff, Alta. on Sept. 30.
Now, BC RCMP are working with Alberta RCMP to locate Toynton.
In a news release, police included an updated photo of Toynton; his family says it's is a better representation of his current appearance.
Also included is a more detailed physical description:
- Caucasian male
- 6 feet tall
- Slim build
- Brown eyes
- Short, dark hair, possibly recently shaven
- Stubble or a short, brown beard
- Last seen wearing oversized rain boots, wool pants and a blue winter jacket with black fur
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.