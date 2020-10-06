City of Kamloops now accepting applications for social and community government grants

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Kamloops non-profit organizations are being encouraged to apply for one of the city's social and community development grants.

The grants support projects that address priorities identified in the Kamloops Social Plan, but they will now also support programs, projects ands services that align with city council's strategic goal of livability, according to a news release.

Applications may be submitted for operational costs, special projects, special capital expenditures, or one-year seed money for a social enterprise initiative.

The application deadline is Nov. 2 at 8 a.m. Applicants will be notified in early December if they've been approved or denied.

