Kamloops BC Liberal candidates make health-care announcement

The two BC Liberal candidates running in the Kamloops ridings are set to make an announcement about the party's "health-care priorities in the Kamloops region."

Todd Stone and Peter Milobar will begin a press conference at 10 a.m. at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Columbia Street.

Castanet will carry the event live.

Last week, Stone (Kamloops-South Thompson) and Milobar (Kamloops-North Thompson) were accompanied by party leader Andrew Wilkinson for an announcement about the local Car 40 program. Wilkinson said, if elected, the BC Liberals would inject $250,000 annually into the service, which pairs a mental health nurse with an RCMP officer as they respond to calls involving mental health situations. The funding would come from Interior Health, he said, and would allow the service to run 24/7.