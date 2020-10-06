BC Liberal candidates promise a Foundry Centre for Kamloops and improved access to cancer treatment at RIH

Photo: Contributed Peter Milobar (left) and Todd Stone, the BC Liberal candidates for the two Kamloops ridings.

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Another election promise has been made by BC Liberal candidates Todd Stone and Peter Milobar: $8.5 million in capital and program spending for the region.

Of that, $5 million will go toward installing two linear accelerators for cancer treatment at Royal Inland Hospital. The pair say this would allow cancer patients in the Interior to receive their radiation treatment in Kamloops, instead of having to travel out of town to cities like Kelowna.

Milobar says the five linear accelerators in Kelowna need to be replaced and it makes sense to relocate two of them to the River City.

"The reality is, over time, almost a full two of those machines' time is being taken up by residents of Kamloops and the surrounding areas, and we all know and studies have shown that when you're trying to access cancer treatment, the best result is not to be sitting in a car two hours each way to go get your treatment," Milobar explains.

The other $3.25 million would go toward setting up a Foundry Centre in Kamloops. The facility offers young people (aged 12 to 24) primary care, youth and family peer support, walk-in counselling, mental health and substance use services and social services, all under one roof.

"It's a place for youth to access the services that are going to help them get onto a path of wellness," Stone says.

In June, the BC NDP announced eight new Foundry Centre across the province. The River City was not on the list.

"They forgot about Kamloops," Stone continues. "Kamloops was passed over for the third year in a row, so we're very proud to say a BC Liberal government would establish a Foundry Centre here in Kamloops."

According to a provincial news release from June, the new locations were chosen after a two-step evaluation process. The process began in October 2019 with a call for expressions of interest and included several independent panels, a two-day in-person convening session, a second written submission and phone and in-person interviews with representatives from interested community organizations.

Today's $8.5-million promise would come the BC Liberal government's $8-billion capital plan, announced yesterday.

ORIGINAL: 9:55 a.m.

The two BC Liberal candidates running in the Kamloops ridings are set to make an announcement about the party's "health-care priorities in the Kamloops region."

Todd Stone and Peter Milobar will begin a press conference at 10 a.m. at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Columbia Street.

Castanet will carry the event live.

Last week, Stone (Kamloops-South Thompson) and Milobar (Kamloops-North Thompson) were accompanied by party leader Andrew Wilkinson for an announcement about the local Car 40 program. Wilkinson said, if elected, the BC Liberals would inject $250,000 annually into the service, which pairs a mental health nurse with an RCMP officer as they respond to calls involving mental health situations. The funding would come from Interior Health, he said, and would allow the service to run 24/7.