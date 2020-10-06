Outdoor artshow Luminocity to return to Kamloops later this month

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Luminocity will be back later this month, brightening the city's core with bright art and video displays.

The biennial event (it happens every two years) is set to appear on the city's streets and in the parks on Oct. 23. The week-long event (it wraps up Oct. 31) was inspired by Nuit Blanche, an arts event in Toronto; the Kamloops Art Gallery version showcases artists from around the area and from around the world.

"As an off-site Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG) initiative, Luminocity embraces new creative concepts and modes of expression in the media arts field and brings recent video projects previously shown primarily in gallery settings to the outdoors," the KAG states on its website.

Videos are projected onto facades at night and on different medium in places like Riverside Park, lighting up the city in a unique way. It has happened three times to date: in 2014, 2016 and 2018. This year's edition will take COVID-19 precautions and recommendations into account.

"Luminocity is a unique offering for audiences of all ages to take in video art projects from a diversity of artists," the KAG says. "And to explore the City of Kamloops in a new way."