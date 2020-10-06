162805
162388
Kamloops  

Outdoor artshow Luminocity to return to Kamloops later this month

Luminocity to light the city

- | Story: 312555

Luminocity will be back later this month, brightening the city's core with bright art and video displays.

The biennial event (it happens every two years) is set to appear on the city's streets and in the parks on Oct. 23. The week-long event (it wraps up Oct. 31) was inspired by Nuit Blanche, an arts event in Toronto; the Kamloops Art Gallery version showcases artists from around the area and from around the world.

"As an off-site Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG) initiative, Luminocity embraces new creative concepts and modes of expression in the media arts field and brings recent video projects previously shown primarily in gallery settings to the outdoors," the KAG states on its website.

Videos are projected onto facades at night and on different medium in places like Riverside Park, lighting up the city in a unique way. It has happened three times to date: in 2014, 2016 and 2018. This year's edition will take COVID-19 precautions and recommendations into account.

"Luminocity is a unique offering for audiences of all ages to take in video art projects from a diversity of artists," the KAG says. "And to explore the City of Kamloops in a new way."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162679


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4276972
565 San Cabrio
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$850,000
more details
163837


163331


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Kairo
Kairo Kamloops SPCA >


163183


Mariah Carey ‘didn’t have physical relationship’ with fiance James Packer

Showbiz
Mariah Carey didn’t have a “physical relationship” with her billionaire fiance James Packer. The Touch My Body...
Everything Autumn
Galleries
Autumn is officially upon us! If these photos don’t scream...
Everything Autumn (2)
Galleries
Rugby handstand
Must Watch
Rebel Wilson ‘proud’ as she nears goal weight
Showbiz
Rebel Wilson is just 3 kg (6.61 lbs) from reaching her goal...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163016
163259