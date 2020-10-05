163888
Indigenous activist arrested for pipeline protest, later released

A local First Nations woman was arrested at a Trans Mountain pipeline (TMX) expansion project worksite last week, and was later released.

On Sept. 29, Hope RCMP were called to an area off the Coquihalla Highway near Falls Lake Road, for reports of a woman who had "parked her vehicle in a manner that prevented workers from conducting operations at a Trans Mountain worksite," according to a news release.

She was informed she was breaching a Supreme Court injunction and was subsequently arrested when she did not leave. She was later released from custody at the scene, according to RCMP.

The woman has been identified as Billie Pierre on social media. The activist group We, the Secwepemc: Virtual Unity Camp to stop Transmountain Pipeline live streamed the incident on Facebook.

On Facebook, Pierre wrote she was held for a half-hour before being released.

According to the RCMP media statement, police have given a report to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

Closer to home, a permanent protest camp has popped up on the shore of the Thompson River.

