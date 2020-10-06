Chase-based author longlisted for prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize

Photo: Contributed

It's taken nearly a decade, but Michelle Good's debut novel seems to be worth the wait.

Five Little Indians tells the story of five Indigenous people who were taken at a young age to a remote residential school. The book follows their lives after they leave the school and the challenges they face.

The novel was recently longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, the most famous and prestigious accolade in Canadian literature.

Good is a Cree writer, a member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan and a resident of Chase; she says the story was written in response to people asking why those who went through the residential school system can't "get over it."

"It's about how challenging it is to try and make a life carrying the weight of those experiences," Good tells Castanet.

While Good didn't go through a residential school system herself, her mother, grandmother and cousins did. Having worked as an advocate for residential school survivors for 25 years, it's and issue she knows well.

She decided to write the book out of what she describes as a necessity to tell the story of the people who went through the schools, and the long lasting impacts, from an Indigenous point of view.

"Non-Indigenous Canada does not understand it," she says. "I wanted to write this story from inside that perspective."

Good had a finished manuscript done in 2018; she won an award sponsored by Harper-Collins Canada and UBC that year. Part of the award included a publishing deal. Five Little Indians was released early this year.

Last month she got word it had been nominated for the Scotiabank Giller Prize. Publishers submitted 118 books for consideration; Five Little Indians was one of 14 selected for the long list.

"It was actually very calm," Good says of the moment she found out. "I was calm because it was so surreal; I hadn’t even considered that it was a meaningful possibility."

The nomination brought a whole new level of attention, she says, and a broader audience because of the association with the award.

"There was a lot of really awesome reviews right across the country, but the Giller Prize launches it into another stratosphere."

Unfortunately, the short list was announced yesterday (Oct. 5), and Good's book didn't make it, but she says she's still honoured by the nomination and is happy for the other authors.

Five Little Indians isn't the end for Good. She's working on another story that's in a similar vein, but is also quite different. The new story is about a historical event told from the perspective of Good's great grandmother. She calls it a "re-visioning of history from an Indigenous perspective." Good's great grandmother was at the actual event, but Good never met her.

Canadian history is often misconstrued, Good says, noting the phrase 'history is written by the victors.' She wants to bring an Indigenous view to a history written typically by non-Indigenous people.

The recognition of Indigenous writers in recent years is overdue, she tells Castanet, noting there's historically been "almost zero representation of Indigenous writers" in Canadian literature.