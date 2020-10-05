162805
Kamloops  

Anti-pipeline protesters set up permanent camp in Kamloops

Protest camp pops up

As workers with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) project work in the Mission Flats area, Secwepemc activists and their supporters have set up a camp nearby on the shore of the Thompson River.

"On Saturday, we had the announcement from the Elders and they wanted us to have permanent structure here, so that’s what we’re doing right now," Miranda Dick, a spokesperson for the group, tells Castanet.

The camp started to take shape on the weekend, and it's still being added to today (Oct. 5). Dick says firewood is being taken down to the camp, where sleeping quarters and cooking equipment have been set up. Around 20 people are participating during the day, Dick adds, with around 30 protesters sleeping overnight. Castanet was not granted access to see the camp.

Dick says the camp is next to the TMX right-of-way, but hasn't crossed the line. She says "at some point in time" they may break the court injunction, which prohibits people from physically blocking the construction process.

"(Our goal is) to stop the Trans Mountain pipeline from drilling underneath the Thompson River," she says, noting the group is prepared to stay at the camp through the winter. "Their drill pad landing is just here at Mission Flats."

Prior to setting up the camp, the group participated in a canoe journey, held a concert and has held other activities to unite Secwempec people. They're also connected to other actions against the pipeline; Dick's sister Lorelei was arrested last month for chaining herself to a fence near Tranquille Road and Airport Road.

"All throughout this whole proposed project there’s always going to be resistance, no matter where because it will affect waterways and different territories," Dick says.

Local elected First Nations governments have signed agreements with Trans Mountain.

Castanet has reached out to Trans Mountain for comment. This story will be updated if/when we hear back.

