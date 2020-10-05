163888
Kamloops  

You can now register for the annual Camp Out to End Youth Homelessness in support of A Way Home Kamloops

Calling all campers

Story: 312511

Registration for the fourth annual Camp Out to End Youth Homelessness is now open.

The event is hosted by A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit that helps vulnerable youth in the River City by providing them with social supports and secure housing

The camp out sees participants collect pledges for A Way Home Kamloops, to help fund their programming. Campers then spend a night out in the cold, in a cardboard box, in honour of homeless youth. This year, the camp out is taking place Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Organizers have set a $50,000 goal.

According to a news release, 130 youth in need of housing were referred to A Way Home Kamloops in 2019.

The camp out will look a little different this winter, due to COVID-19.

The in-person camp out at McDonald Park will be capped at 30 attendees, to ensure physical distancing guidelines are met. 

If campers don't feel comfortable at the park they can create their own version of camping at home. Volunteers will drop off a campout package that includes food coupons, cardboard boxes and a sign for their front yard with supplies for the evening. There will be prizes and virtual events, including youth homelessness trivia.

A Way Home Kamloops says participants can also make their own pod of campers, based on a work pod, extended family or small groups that are part of their bubble.

To register, click here.

