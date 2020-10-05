Kamloops and area real estate numbers continue to climb

Photo: Pexels

The real estate numbers for September are in and it looks like the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have little to no negative effect on the market.

The Kamloops and District Real Estate Association (KADREA) says 332 residential unit sales were recorded last month; that's an increase of 23.8 per cent when compared to the same time last year.

Single-family homes, especially, have been more in demand as compared to any other property type in the region, notes a news release from KADREA. The average price of a single-family home in September was $564,708, up from $545,238 in August.

Total sales dollar volume in September stood at $163.8 million, a 42.8 per cent rise over 2019 ($114.7 million).

Photo: KADREA

"Real estate numbers for the last month have once again shown us that the impact of the pandemic on the market has been more positive than originally predicted," says KADREA president Wendy Runge in the release.

"For the fourth month running, the number of units sold have been setting records that not many would have contemplated at the beginning of the pandemic. While sales usual dip in September and then pick up again during the fall months until winter, the trend we are seeing right now is unlike anything that we have seen before," she continues.

With winter around the corner, Runge notes KADREA isn't anticipating a slowdown for at least a few months.

"Provided that people continue to want to sell their homes, I can imagine that Kamloops will continue to be a healthy market for real estate sales."

The average price of a home in the River City last month, taking into account all property types, was $524,983. Across the region (including Merritt, Berriere, Logan Lake and Chase), that number was $493,597.

Castanet has reached out to Runge for further comment and is waiting to hear back.