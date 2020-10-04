IIO investigating RCMP's role in woman jumping from Chase bridge

Photo: Google Street View A woman was seriously injured when she jumped from Chase's Pine Street Bridge Friday.

British Columbia's police watch dog is investigating an incident after a woman was seriously injured after jumping from a bridge in Chase Friday.

Just after noon, police received a report that a young woman had jumped in front of their vehicle on Pine Street, before walking away.

An RCMP officer attended the area and spoke with a woman who matched the description that had been provided.

Just a few minutes later, police received another report that the same woman had jumped from the Pine Street Bridge. She suffered serious injuries in the fall, and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The Independent Investigation Office announced they are investigating the incident to determine what role, if any, the officer's actions or inaction may have played in leading to the woman's injuries.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious death or harm, whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing or not.