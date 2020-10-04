163233
162388
Kamloops  

IIO investigating RCMP's role in woman jumping from Chase bridge

Investigating bridge jump

- | Story: 312441

British Columbia's police watch dog is investigating an incident after a woman was seriously injured after jumping from a bridge in Chase Friday.

Just after noon, police received a report that a young woman had jumped in front of their vehicle on Pine Street, before walking away.

An RCMP officer attended the area and spoke with a woman who matched the description that had been provided.

Just a few minutes later, police received another report that the same woman had jumped from the Pine Street Bridge. She suffered serious injuries in the fall, and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The Independent Investigation Office announced they are investigating the incident to determine what role, if any, the officer's actions or inaction may have played in leading to the woman's injuries.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious death or harm, whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing or not.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162763


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4276703
1150 felix rd
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$634,900
more details
161351


162832


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Kairo
Kairo Kamloops SPCA >


163143


Beautiful Cars

Galleries
Check out these beauties.
Pooch can’t wait to swim
Must Watch
All this dog wants to do is swim in his pool.
Rihanna ‘just wants to have fun’ with long-awaited new album
Music
Rihanna's long-awaited new album will be a moment of relief...
Toddler gets into mom’s makeup
Must Watch
Oh no!
Hungry kitty really wants tuna
Must Watch
Adorable kitty drags tuna can all the way to her dish.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162632
162890