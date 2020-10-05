Kamloops RCMP investigating racial, homophobic slurs left on car window

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Sadness. Anger. Fear.

Those are the emotions that Jennifer Dolson felt when she came across racial and homophobic slurs in her secured parking garage in downtown Kamloops early Sunday morning (Oct. 4).

Around 5 a.m. (she's an early riser), Dolson couldn't remember where she had put her wallet. Thinking she may have left it in the car, she headed down to check. When she turned the corner, the car beside her vehicle had the n-word, f-word and "faggot" written on the windows, which were very dusty.

Dolson, who has an eight-year-old bi-racial child, immediately moved her car to the street so her daughter didn't have to read the words.

"We're a very culturally diverse building," she says. "There were a few people affected by it, and then there's the owner of the car.

Photo: Jennifer Dolson

Dolson says the owner of the vehicle was "devastated."

"She was in tears. There was more writing on the car that I didn't see that she had pictures of. She was more concerned about my child and the children seeing this and then she felt victimized. I don't think people understand the impact those words have until you are the victim of it," Dolson explains, noting she let the owner know because she didn't want her to find it, with grandchildren in tow. As far as Dolson knows, the owner is not a person of colour.

The incident has left Dolson feeling unsafe in her own home.

"It's not like, 'Oh, someone's going to come in and kick down our door' unsafe. It's that judgement. It's that my child is eight and she doesn't deserve to see those words. This went from being a dirty car window to a platform of hate speech."

Dolson, who was born and raised in Kamloops, got mixed reaction after she shared her experience on social media. Her post has garnered more than 250 comments. Mostly good, but some bad.

"People are saying things like, 'Turn a blind eye.' How can you turn a blind eye if you don't have the privilege to turn that blind eye?" Dolson says, pointing to another incident that happened a few weeks prior, when a noose was found a few blocks away.

Photo: Contributed The noose found by a neighbour.

"If we ignore the little things, everything else goes to the wayside. This conversation is supposed to be uncomfortable. People are supposed to be uncomfortable when they see that," she says. "If we don't report the little things, they can't stop the big things."

The outpouring of support from the community has been really touching, she says. Messages range from people offering to come power wash the car to a simple, "I'm sorry this happened to you."

In an emailed statement to Castanet, Sgt. Darren Michels with the Kamloops RCMP says police are investigating the matter.

"It is being actively pursued but this investigation is still in its infancy so there isn't much to really give you at the moment," he writes.

Michels couldn't get into the avenues of investigation but did say RCMP are hoping there is video surveillance or possible witnesses.

When asked if the detachment has responded to similar incidents in recent days, Michels says he's not aware of other instances.

"If anyone has any information regarding this incident, we encourage them to please contact the Kamloops RCMP or Crime Stoppers."

Police can be reached at 250-828-3000 (quote file number 2020334-93).

