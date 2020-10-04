New Kamloopsian saves the life of unconscious man in the street

Photo: Amandalina Letterio Andrew Schaer, a new Kamloopsian, saved the life of an unconscious stranger

A man from the Yukon saved a Kamloops' man's life Saturday on Seymour Street between 4th and 5th avenues.

Andrew Schaer and his fiancé are originally from Whitehorse and moved to Kamloops only two months ago.

It was a regular day for the couple Saturday – Schaer was walking around as he waited for his fiancé to finish her hair appointment, when he saw four people shaking a man who was lying on the ground.

Schaer immediately ran across the street to help. Stepping up to the plate and taking control of the situation, he started performing CPR.

"I was trained 30 years ago, and keep in mind, CPR has changed drastically in 30 years, but I used the training I knew," he explained.

While he was trying to revive the man, another person called for an ambulance.

"I rolled his eyelids back, and his pupils were the size of frying pans - I've never seen pupils so dilated in my life," Schaer recalls.

"The man's nephew was standing nearby. To be safe, I put a shirt over his mouth and I asked his nephew to give him mouth-to-mouth breathing while I did the compressions."

When emergency crews arrived, the two continued relentlessly giving the unconscious man CPR, refusing to give up.

"When they took over, they did the diagnostics. He had a complete flatline with no activity whatsoever, that's when I started crying," Schaer said. "I ran back and told my fiancé that he died."

Schaer took a moment to catch his breath and let out some tears before walking back to the scene.

"I'm Christian," he said, beginning to cry. "So I stopped and I asked God, 'Please, just give me this one. Just give me this one. I never ask for anything, but please just give me this one.' And he did."

Seven minutes later, paramedics were able to get a pulse. Schaer was almost in disbelief.

"I kept asking, 'Is he going to make it?' and they said, 'Looks like it,'" he said.

"The man was First Nations. My father was Métis. I asked the nephew which Nation he is with and he told me Shuswap." Tears trickle down Schaer's his face as he tells the story.

"I can only speak Mohawk, so I spoke to him in Mohawk and I said to him, 'You are my friends,' and I gave him a hug."