A motorcycle and car collided on Kamloops' 8th Street Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m., near York Street. A person was seen being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher, but the extent of the injuries of those involved is unknown at this time.

The crash has caused some delays in both directions on 8th Street and York Street.