BC NDP leader is headed to Revelstoke Saturday

Photo: Twitter/@jjhorgan John Horgan is making an unexpected visit to the Interior Saturday.

BC NDP leader John Horgan is en route to Revelstoke Saturday to make an announcement regarding the forestry industry.

During a chat with Castanet in Vernon earlier Saturday, Horgan said he would be talking about the forestry industry during a campaign stop in Revelstoke's Centennial Park at around 2 p.m.

Horgan was supposed to fly from Vancouver to Revelstoke Saturday morning, but heavy fog forced him to touch down in Kelowna instead.

Around 11:45 a.m., Horgan and his team stopped in Vernon for a quick pit stop at a coffee shop, before making their way to Revelstoke. They're aiming to arrive at about 2 p.m.

Tim Renneberg, Horgan's media contact, would not disclose what the announcement will be about. Castanet will update this story when we have more information.