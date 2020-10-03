163375
162388
Kamloops  

BC NDP leader is headed to Revelstoke Saturday

Horgan heads to Revelstoke

- | Story: 312382

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

BC NDP leader John Horgan is en route to Revelstoke Saturday to make an announcement regarding the forestry industry. 

During a chat with Castanet in Vernon earlier Saturday, Horgan said he would be talking about the forestry industry during a campaign stop in Revelstoke's Centennial Park at around 2 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 12:15 p.m.

John Horgan, leader of the BC NDP, is heading to Revelstoke's Centennial Park to make an announcement at 2 p.m. Saturday. 

Horgan was supposed to fly from Vancouver to Revelstoke Saturday morning, but heavy fog forced him to touch down in Kelowna instead.

Around 11:45 a.m., Horgan and his team stopped in Vernon for a quick pit stop at a coffee shop, before making their way to Revelstoke. They're aiming to arrive at about 2 p.m. 

Tim Renneberg, Horgan's media contact, would not disclose what the announcement will be about. Castanet will update this story when we have more information. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

160709


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4221120
107-933 Harvey Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$384,900
more details
162679


162862


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >


160133


Almost nailed it

Galleries
So close yet so far…
Bye, oops!
Must Watch
Max Ehrich accuses Demi Lovato of breaking off engagement as part of ‘calculated PR stunt’
Showbiz
Max Ehrich has slammed his ex-fiancee Demi Lovato for allegedly...
Impressive balancing
Must Watch
Gymnasts perform impressive balancing.
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Morning awesomeness.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163075
163836