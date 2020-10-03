Photo: Twitter/@jjhorgan John Horgan is making an unexpected visit to the Interior Saturday.

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

BC NDP leader John Horgan stopped in Revelstoke Saturday afternoon with his campaign to "move BC forward," focusing on the growth of timber construction, in an argument for a reduced carbon footprint.

During the campaign stop, Horgan spoke with small businesses about the importance of mass timber for growing the economy and tackling climate change.

“The climate crisis and the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19 are huge challenges, but they also represent opportunities to build BC back better,” Horgan said in a press release following the stop. “Expanding the use of new technologies, like mass timber, will help create new opportunities for workers and communities while helping us meet our net-zero target for reducing carbon pollution.”

Horgan addressed the public and then went to visit the sustainable housing builder Tree Construction and local bike shop Tantrum Ride.

Nicole Cherlet, NDP candidate for the Columbia River-Revelstoke riding, was also in attendance and spoke about the industry as well.

“While Andrew Wilkinson promises tax cuts that give the biggest benefits to those at the top, John’s team is focused on building a recovery that works for everyone,” Cherlet said.

“Building with B.C. wood is good for the economy and the environment. It will create thousands of jobs, reduce carbon pollution and support forest-dependent communities.”

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

BC NDP leader John Horgan is en route to Revelstoke Saturday to make an announcement regarding the forestry industry.

During a chat with Castanet in Vernon earlier Saturday, Horgan said he would be talking about the forestry industry during a campaign stop in Revelstoke's Centennial Park at around 2 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 12:15 p.m.

John Horgan, leader of the BC NDP, is heading to Revelstoke's Centennial Park to make an announcement at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Horgan was supposed to fly from Vancouver to Revelstoke Saturday morning, but heavy fog forced him to touch down in Kelowna instead.

Around 11:45 a.m., Horgan and his team stopped in Vernon for a quick pit stop at a coffee shop, before making their way to Revelstoke. They're aiming to arrive at about 2 p.m.

Tim Renneberg, Horgan's media contact, would not disclose what the announcement will be about. Castanet will update this story when we have more information.