Kamloops Fire Rescue was on scene yesterday where a cyclist fell 200 ft down a trail

Photo: Nathan Ritchie

Fire crews helped rescue a fall cyclist on a trail in Westsyde Friday evening.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Platoon Captain Wade Lindoff says crews arrived on scene at Stagecoach Drive and Saddleback Drive around 5:20 p.m to help a person who fell off their bike down a trail about 200 feet off the road.

An ambulance was already at the scene putting the person on a spinal board because they were unable to walk.

"There was no rope work needed because it wasn't all that steep, but the person couldn't walk," says Platoon Captain Lindoff. "BC Ambulance was on scene before us and they just requested our help in getting [the cyclist] up the trail into the ambulance. We just used our big wheel to attach the spine board to wheel them up the path."

Kamloops Fire Rescue says the cyclist was sent to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.