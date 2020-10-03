163477
Kamloops  

The final list of candidates is out for the upcoming provincial election

The Kamloops candidates

Elections BC has released the final list of Kamloops candidates for the upcoming provincial election.

Here are your candidates for the Kamloops-North Thompson region:

  • Dennis Giesbrecht - Conservatives
  • Sadie Hunter - NDP
  • Thomas Martin - Green Party
  • Peter Milobar - BC Liberal Party
  • Brandon Russell - Independent

For the Kamloops-South Thompson region, candidates are:

  • Dan Hines - Green Party
  • Todd Stone - BC Liberal Party
  • Anna Thomas - NDP

For voters in the Fraser-Nicola district, your candidates are:

  • Dennis Adamson - Independent
  • Mike Bhangu - Independent
  • Aaron Sumexheltza - NDP
  • Jackie Tegart - BC Liberal Party
  • Jonah Timms - Green Party

Elections BC is reminding voters who requested a vote-by-mail package before nominations close, your package may include a write-in ballot. To mark the ballot, write the name of the party or candidate of your choice clearly in the space provided.

Be sure to write the name of a party or candidate running in your electoral district or your vote will not be counted. Votes for a party leader will not be counted unless they are a candidate in your electoral district.

Each voter's electoral district is shown on the certification envelope included in your vote-by-mail package.

If you need help finding your electoral district or candidates, phone Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

For a full list of candidates, click here.

