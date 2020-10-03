The final list of candidates is out for the upcoming provincial election

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

Elections BC has released the final list of Kamloops candidates for the upcoming provincial election.

Here are your candidates for the Kamloops-North Thompson region:

Dennis Giesbrecht - Conservatives

Sadie Hunter - NDP

Thomas Martin - Green Party

Peter Milobar - BC Liberal Party

Brandon Russell - Independent

For the Kamloops-South Thompson region, candidates are:

Dan Hines - Green Party

Todd Stone - BC Liberal Party

Anna Thomas - NDP

For voters in the Fraser-Nicola district, your candidates are:

Dennis Adamson - Independent

Mike Bhangu - Independent

Aaron Sumexheltza - NDP

Jackie Tegart - BC Liberal Party

Jonah Timms - Green Party

Elections BC is reminding voters who requested a vote-by-mail package before nominations close, your package may include a write-in ballot. To mark the ballot, write the name of the party or candidate of your choice clearly in the space provided.

Be sure to write the name of a party or candidate running in your electoral district or your vote will not be counted. Votes for a party leader will not be counted unless they are a candidate in your electoral district.

Each voter's electoral district is shown on the certification envelope included in your vote-by-mail package.

If you need help finding your electoral district or candidates, phone Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

For a full list of candidates, click here.