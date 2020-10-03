160621
160859
Kamloops  

RCMP search completed for missing man near Valentine Lake

Missing man found dead

Castanet Staff - | Story: 312360

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

A 55 year old Sardis man has been found dead.

RCMP found the body of a deceased male matching the description of the missing person on Saturday at approximately 12:45 p.m. in the Valentine Lake area.

Police say the man had been visiting the Valentine Lake campground for several weeks and had become fast friends with many people camping in the area.

The man's family has been notified. 

100 Mile House RCMP are assisting the Coroner's Office with their investigation. 

 

ORIGINAL: 8:28 a.m.

100 Mile House RCMP and South Cariboo Search and Rescue will be searching for a missing man today in the Valentine Lake area.

RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area just west of 100 Mile House around the access to Valentine Lake and the Forestry Campsite.

The public will be advised when the area is accessible again. 

No further information on the man's identity will be released until the investigation concludes. There is no risk to the public at this time.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

155962


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
3861086
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$689,800
more details
163625


163276


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >


162546


Almost nailed it

Galleries
So close yet so far…
Bye, oops!
Must Watch
Max Ehrich accuses Demi Lovato of breaking off engagement as part of ‘calculated PR stunt’
Showbiz
Max Ehrich has slammed his ex-fiancee Demi Lovato for allegedly...
Impressive balancing
Must Watch
Gymnasts perform impressive balancing.
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Morning awesomeness.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163720
162228