RCMP search completed for missing man near Valentine Lake

Photo: Fereshteh Kamelan

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

A 55 year old Sardis man has been found dead.

RCMP found the body of a deceased male matching the description of the missing person on Saturday at approximately 12:45 p.m. in the Valentine Lake area.

Police say the man had been visiting the Valentine Lake campground for several weeks and had become fast friends with many people camping in the area.

The man's family has been notified.

100 Mile House RCMP are assisting the Coroner's Office with their investigation.

ORIGINAL: 8:28 a.m.

100 Mile House RCMP and South Cariboo Search and Rescue will be searching for a missing man today in the Valentine Lake area.

RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area just west of 100 Mile House around the access to Valentine Lake and the Forestry Campsite.

The public will be advised when the area is accessible again.

No further information on the man's identity will be released until the investigation concludes. There is no risk to the public at this time.